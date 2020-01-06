NM Runners improve to 4-2 after 15-4 victory on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Runners Arena Soccer Team won their 4th game of the season on Saturday after a 15-4 victory over Colorado Rumble FC. The Runners are now 3-0 at home and 4-2 on the season, and Coach Steve Famiglietta really liked his teams performance on Saturday night.

“A lot of guys scored lots of goals on the team, but that’s what they do they score goals. But our team defense tonight to me was the difference”, said NM Runners head coach Steve Famiglietta.

The Runners will now hit the road playing in Wichita next on Sunday.