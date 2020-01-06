Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

NM Runners improve to 4-2 after 15-4 victory on Saturday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Runners Arena Soccer Team won their 4th game of the season on Saturday after a 15-4 victory over Colorado Rumble FC. The Runners are now 3-0 at home and 4-2 on the season, and Coach Steve Famiglietta really liked his teams performance on Saturday night.

“A lot of guys scored lots of goals on the team, but that’s what they do they score goals. But our team defense tonight to me was the difference”, said NM Runners head coach Steve Famiglietta.

The Runners will now hit the road playing in Wichita next on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞