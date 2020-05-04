NM Runners head coach feeling better after health scare

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Runners Head Coach Steve Famiglietta is on the mend and successfully rehabbing from a critical surgery. The USL pro soccer Hall of Famer was admitted to the hospital back in March with a severe infection. The infection started out as a bacterial staph infection that turned septic.

“I ended up going to the emergency room, they ran a blood test and got the results. I live in Corrales so we went on the west side to Lovelace and they transferred me downtown, from there they operated, they drained my knee, bacterial staff and it turned septic.

He is feeling much better and says that he will return next season as head coach.