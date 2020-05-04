NM Runners head coach feeling better after health scare

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Runners Head Coach Steve Famiglietta is on the mend and successfully rehabbing from a critical surgery. The USL pro soccer Hall of Famer was admitted to the hospital back in March with a severe infection. The infection started out as a bacterial staph infection that turned septic.

“I ended up going to the emergency room, they ran a blood test and got the results. I live in Corrales so we went on the west side to Lovelace and they transferred me downtown, from there they operated, they drained my knee, bacterial staff and it turned septic.

He is feeling much better and says that he will return next season as head coach.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss