ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Runners are now 3-0 on the year, after a 16-7 victory over Colorado Inferno FC on Saturday night at the Rio Rancho Events Center. This 3-game undefeated streak is the best start in franchise history.

Second-year striker, Mehrshad Ahmadi led the Runners once again on Saturday, as he finished with 6 goals. Ahmadi has already scored 15 times this year and averaging five goals per game.

The Runners will now hit the road for two games, facing the Amarillo Bombers on Jan 29, and the Wichita Wings on Feb 4th. New Mexico will be back in action at home on Feb 11 at 5:05 p.m. against the Dodge City Bandits.