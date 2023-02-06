ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Roadrunners Head Coach Steve Famiglietta proved over the weekend that age is just a number. The 57-year-old coach became the oldest goal scorer in all of professional arena soccer and professional indoor soccer history Saturday.

Famiglietta was forced into action because of the low number of players who made the trip to Wichita to play the Wings. Famiglietta made an impact immediately.

He hadn’t reached a whole minute in the game when he took a pass and scored with a heel flip, with his back turned to the net. The former University of New Mexico player and USL all-star proved to the young players that he still had juice in the tank. New Mexico did not win the game, losing 21-10.