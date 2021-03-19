NM releases guidelines allowing in-state competition for youth club sports

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has released guidelines allowing youth athletes to compete in club sports. The rules are the same used by the New Mexico Activities Association, outlining protocols for social distancing, sanitizing space and equipment, and reporting COVID-19 cases to the state.

The state is requiring athletes and parents to sign a code of conduct, upholding the rules. “We have seen that the protocols have worked, and we have seen not only the high school part of it but also the youth. And so we are eager to see this take place and it remains safe for all participants,” said Lt. Gov. Howie Morales (D-New Mexico).

Now with the go-ahead to play in New Mexico, youth clubs will no longer have to travel out of state to participate in competitions.