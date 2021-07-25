NM Ice Wolves Forward dies in car crash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KRQE) — The New Mexico Ice Wolves hockey team announced in a press release that one of their players died in a car crash. Mack Motzko, 20, was riding in a vehicle that went off the road in a Minneapolis suburb late Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

With heavy hearts we say goodbye to one of our own, Mack Motzko, who lost his life in a tragic accident last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mack’s family, friends and teammates. pic.twitter.com/rnpMom3ygN — New Mexico Ice Wolves (@NMIceWolves) July 25, 2021

Motzko later died at a nearby hospital. One of the other two people in the vehicle, a 24-year-old male, died at the scene.

Motzko played Forward for 25 games for the New Mexico Ice Wolves during the 2020-2021 season. The press release states Motzko was considering playing in British Columbia in the upcoming season but if he did play in the North American Hockey League, he was going to play for the Ice Wolves again.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.