ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Ice Wolves came back from 2-games down in the 2nd round of the NAHL Playoffs, to beat the Lone Star Brahmas in 5 games for the South Division Title. The Ice Wolves beat the Brahmas on Sunday in a pivotal game 5, 1-0 after a Dillan Bentley goal in the 2nd period.

This is the Ice Wolves’ first-ever appearance in the NAHL Playoffs and they will now compete for the Robertson Cup in Baline, Minnesota next weekend.