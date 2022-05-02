ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Ice Wolves hosted a pivotal game 5 playoff match-up on Monday night against the Wichita Falls Warriors. It was a win-or-go-home situation and the Ice Wolves would step up and extend their first-ever NAHL Playoff run with a 4-2 victory.

The Ice Wolves will now move on to the South Division Finals and they will meet top seed Lone Star Brahmas on Friday at their place. That game is set to start at 6:30 p.m.