NM Games Director Fred Hultberg hopes to start next month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Games have been around since 1989 and as of now, they might be canceled. The NM Games are currently on hold because of the pandemic and Executive Director Fred Hultberg is hoping they don’t have to cancel.

“I took over the games in 1991 and no, we have never had to cancel for anything, this is the first time. I mean, it’s really sad because we get a lot of the same people, basketball you know, out of the 200 something teams probably 150 of them were, you know played in it for that many years,” said Hultberg.

Hultberg hopes to get events going in June. “The first event to start would be racquetball on the 25yt to the 28th in midtown. BMX will be in July, and Tennis would be in July, but I don’t know if the city is going to let us, they are both city facilities and that’s my biggest problem right now, is that it’s hard to really do anything without knowing what the city and APS and the university are going to let you do,” said Hultberg.

Fred also says that this is his final year as director for the games. So, he really hopes that they start up this year and that the New Mexico Games keep going in the future. “I just can’t be doing it anymore. So, it’s going to be really disappointing for me if I do have to cancel the whole thing and I will probably know more in about two or three weeks,” said Hultberg. “I mean, I think they will have the games back here next year, but they are going to have to find a new director and a bunch of new board members, so it will be a task for whoever takes it over.”