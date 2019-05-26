NM Boxer, Austin Trout ends fight with Terrell Gausha in draw

Copyright by KRQE - All rights reserved

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - 33-year old former World Champion, Austin Trout is looking to make one final run at a title and it started with Terrell Gausha on Saturday night. Trout and Gausha were the main event on Fox Sports 1 on Saturday night, and this one would not have the best finish.

The fight would end in a draw, as the judges scored it 99-91 Gausha, 96-90 Trout, 95-95 for a Split Draw result.

"We need to do that again and now that im you know a little more active. I need an immediate rematch, immediately", said Austin Trout.

Trout's record now stands at 31-5-1 in his professional career.