NM Bowl holds High School Mascot Challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 16th annual New Mexico Bowl will be held on Saturday, December 18th, at University Stadium in Albuquerque. The teams participating in this year’s game will be announced on Sunday, but the New Mexico Bowl is doing something a little different in 2021, as it is holding a statewide high school mascot challenge.

The winner of this mascot challenge will be announced on the field at University Stadium on Saturday, December 18th. Creamland has partnered with the New Mexico Bowl and will donate $500 to the booster club of the winning mascot’s school. $250 to the schools of the 2nd and 3rd place winners.

If you or your school want to get in on this competition, call Jeff Siembieda at the New Mexico Bowl: 505-925-5999 or send an email to: Jeffrey.c.siembieda@espn.com.