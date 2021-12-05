NM Bowl holds High School Mascot Challenge

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The 16th annual New Mexico Bowl will be held on Saturday, December 18th, at University Stadium in Albuquerque. The teams participating in this year’s game will be announced on Sunday, but the New Mexico Bowl is doing something a little different in 2021, as it is holding a statewide high school mascot challenge.

Story continues below

The winner of this mascot challenge will be announced on the field at University Stadium on Saturday, December 18th. Creamland has partnered with the New Mexico Bowl and will donate $500 to the booster club of the winning mascot’s school.  $250 to the schools of the 2nd and 3rd place winners. 

If you or your school want to get in on this competition, call Jeff Siembieda at the New Mexico Bowl: 505-925-5999 or send an email to: Jeffrey.c.siembieda@espn.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES