Nicco Tapia ready for his amateur boxing debut

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –- Nicco Tapia is the son of one of boxing’s best, Johnny Tapia. Nicco is looking to follow in his father’s footsteps as he will make his amateur boxing debut on July 31 at the Inn of The Mountain Gods, a part of the “Warriorz on the Rez” fight card.

Nicco has been training with Albuquerque’s own Diego Sanchez leading up to this fight and Nicco feels confident coming in. “Honestly, I feel like once I step into the ring I am going to fall in love with the sport. So, I feel like its something that I am going to take further with my career”, said Nicco Tapia.