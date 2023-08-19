ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team wrapped up training camp on Saturday morning. With a majority of the starters solidified in their spots, Coach Gonzales decided to give most of the first team the day off, and the second and third teams stepped up.

“I think we’ve made progress in this program where they’ve beaten each other up pretty good over the last two weeks,” said Gonzales. “It was an opportunity to see some guys with an opportunity to see if we can find some depth, see if there’s some bright spots.”

Arguably the star of the day was freshman receiver and former Cleveland Storm standout, Nic Trujillo. He took advantage of the opportunity for increased practice time by finding the end zone twice, both of which came on 50+ yard receptions.

“I definitely wanted to show that I can play and show what I can do because I knew that the starters weren’t going to play, so I knew I was up with the ones today,” Trujillo said. “So, putting on for New Mexico, we’re overlooked by a lot of other states, so I think we all have that chip on our shoulder and want to prove that we can play and prove that we can play with anybody.”

The Lobos now go into game preparation as they are set to open the season in two weeks. UNM opens the season on the road at Texas A&M.