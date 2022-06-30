ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eldorado football team is grinding it out during the dog days of summer workouts. As the team installs the playbook and finds an identity, former Eldorado Eagles star and current Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry is back at his alma mater training with this year’s squad.

“It’s cool, I’ve had the opportunity over the seven years since I left high school to be able to watch the next generation of young men grow up and I’ve been fortunate to be a part of it and just be able to watch them,” Gentry said.

Gentry is in town until he reports for training camp in late July, and he is using his time at Eldorado to get reps that are hard to do off the football field. He even participates in some team drills, and for a group of high school kids, having a player like Gentry show them what it takes to be a professional is something they don’t take for granted.

“Having Zach here is a really good presence for [us] because he is is what true football is,” said senior linemen Matt Burke. “He’s in the NFL, that’s what the grind is. He gives a new outlook on what it is and how to work hard. He does his professional lifts with us in the weight room, so he gives us another demeaner in there and stuff like that.”

“Zach is an amazing individual,” coach Dotson said. “He brings two things to the table around our kids, he brings a work ethic as an athlete and he brings a presence as a person. He treats people good. Our country needs a little bit more of Zach Gentry.”

In addition to training with the team, Gentry is making an effort to get to know the players and build some comradery. He spends a good portion portion of the year on the other side of the country, so he’s cherishing the time that he has back in his home town.

“I miss home whenever I’m away and I watch the Eldorado football team as much as I can during the season. I keep up with it online, try to watch the online broadcasts and everything. We’ll see what happens this year with these guys, I love to keep in the mix with all the Albuquerque stuff, I like to watch the Lobos and everybody else. It’s good to support.”