ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Next Level Baseball Academy looks to develop and get local baseball players national recognition. Their U-16 team did get some national looks last weekend, as they participated in a USA Baseball tournament in Arizona. Next Level didn’t win that tournament, but four of their players were chosen to try out for the U-16 USA Baseball Team.

“We went out there and we played great. A lot of big kids, a lot of muscle, great talent from other states. Good talent and they showed up, they played their best and we played our best, and we showed what we could do”, said Alaijah Gonzales.

Gonzales, a soon to be junior at Volcano Vista, was one of the four athletes chosen for the tryout. “Its a big deal. We had 4 kids that got selected to do that USA tryout. There was only 35 kids at that event and we were the only team that had 4 kids representing”, said Next Level Baseball Academy Recruiting Coordinator, Jamarkus James.

Gonzales is the only New Mexico representative from his team that tried out for USA Baseball, and while he hasn’t heard if he or his other teammates have made the team, just making it to this point is big for Next Level and New Mexico baseball as a whole. Next Level Academy owner, Jim Dixon knew that this tournament would be a big deal coming in, so he brought in some outside help.

