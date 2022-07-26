ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the 2022 high school football season is quickly approaching, teams are getting familiar with each other during summer workouts. For Valley High School, the Vikings are adjusting to life under first year head coach Billy Cobos, who is taking over from the program from longtime coach Judge Chavez.

“You know, my approach is try to do the best for the kids and make it exciting for them, and make it fun for them,” Cobos said. “With COVID and the low numbers, I think the boys kind of lost that want to play, and we have gotten kids out there and they are having fun now.”

Not only will Vikings enter the season with a new coach, but also a new district (2/6) in class 5A. It is a competitive district with Del Norte, Los Alamos and recent class 5A addition Manzano, and coach Cobos knows the importance of establishing a culture early in his tenure.

“We are trying to bring back a tradition and make it consistent, and be a top 5 team or program in the state in class 5A every year,” he said. “Hopefully, the kids will buy in and the coaches buy in and we are off and running.”

Valley finished last season 4-7 and Cobos was with the team as an assistant. He also spent time as an assistant at Bernalillo, however this season will be his first serving as a head coach. The Vikings will open the season on Thursday, August 18 against Bernalillo.