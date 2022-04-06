ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United dominated the Las Vegas Legends in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday night. Four players made their first starts for the black and yellow, with three of them finding the back of the net while the other didn’t allow any in.

Following a penalty kick by Chris Wehan in the seventh minute, the newbies took over. In the 17th minute, Raddy Ovouka chipped a ball across the box to Sergio Rivas who headed it into crossbar. Jerome Kiesewetter was there for the rebound and finished it for his first goal of the season and a 2-nil lead.

In the 40th minute, some ball movement led to the third United goal of the match. Wehan found Ovouka who chipped the ball over a low diving Legends goal keeper.

United began the second half on the attack. Just moments after play resumed, Sergio Rivas sent a cross that was headed away by a Las Vegas defender. The ball found its way right in front of Carl Sainte, who promptly struck it for his first goal of the season.

“I feel great, I feel very, very happy to score my first goal for the team. I want to say thank you to my teammates. They help me a lot. I feel amazing and I think more should be coming.”

The black and yellow found the back of the net one more time, as a penalty in the 82nd minute gave Jerome Kiesewetter a chance for his second goal of the game. The penalty kick went off the top of the crossbar and in.

On the other side, Ford Parker also made his first start. The goal keeper shut out a Las Vegas team who had five shots and two shots on goal.