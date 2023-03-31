ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are a few changes to Isotopes Park this season. Most notably, a massive new video board is on display, the hill in centerfield is gone and there is also a new mural. “Orbit’s Dream” is a creation by Tobias Sanchez, a local artist who is only 13 years old.

Sanchez’s mural is a tribute to the Isotopes and the entire state of New Mexico. The piece includes mariachis, adobe buildings, aliens, watermelon mountains, and a roadrunner.

“It all started with me just playing around, drawing some pictures, thinking about some ideas,” said Sanchez. “Orbit turned out to be sort of in the center of the mural and I thought this is Orbit’s dream and this is what he saw. It’s so amazing how millions of people are going to see this. I mean I’m just so proud of it.”

The mural is located beyond the right field wall next to the berm.