New Mexico’s Jason Sanchez falls short in world title bid

New Mexico boxer Jason Sanchez was game. He had the heart and the grit. He just did not have the experience to overtake WBO Featherweight Champion Oscar Valdez in Reno, Nevada Saturday night. The fight went the distance as Valdez won on all the judges cards for a unanimous decision.

Valdez dropped Sanchez with a clean shot in the opening seconds of the fifth round. Sanchez got back up and even made somewhat of a rally in the seventh round, his best round. Valdez was just too skilled landing shot after shot to slow Sanchez on his way to victory.

The lost was the first defeat for Sanchez. His record is now 14-1. Valdez, who represented Mexico in the Olympics twice, improved to 26-0 with the win.