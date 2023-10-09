ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Austin Trout, who currently lives in Houston, is scheduled to fight in Germany on Saturday, October 14. The former WBA Light Middleweight Champion has not been in a ring for a regular boxing match since last August.

Trout is taking his 36-5-1 record into the ring against Andranik Hakobyan. The 38-year-old Trout says he is still, “Giving it to these young cats.” Trout believes he has many more fights left in him. “He’s 17-1. He comes from Switzerland by way of Armenia. Those Armenians are tough. He’s got good feet, fast hands. He’s going to be a little awkward. I believe the jab is going to be the key to slowing all of that down,” said Trout.

While Trout has not boxed in a while, he has sampled the world of bare knuckle fighting. His last match was a victory against former UFC veteran and fellow New Mexican, Diego Sanchez. Trout isn’t sure when he will have another bare knuckle fight, and he has found another combat outlet to compete for his interest, Team Combat League Boxing. This is where multiple fighters each compete in a round over 18 rounds and six weight classes. The sport is gearing up for season two and has enlisted Trout for help. “They’re going to have me and Bobby Benton as coaches. So that’s something we are going to be doing for season two. I cant wait to get our team together, get started. We got a lot of good fighters, not just in main street boxing, but we also got some good fighters back home in Albuquerque and Las Cruces that I’m looking forward to recruiting,” Trout said.