2 New Mexico United players earn USL Championship All-League Team honors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico United players heard some good news on Wednesday, as they were named to USL Championship All-League Teams. Kalen Ryden earned top honors, as New Mexico United’s newcomer and as the defender to the Championship All-League First Team. Ryden recorded 63 clearances, 78 recoveries, and 26 interceptions in the team’s 17 road game season.

Former Lobo and now New Mexico United midfielder Chris Wehan was also named to the Championship All-League 2nd Team on Wednesday. Wehan recorded seven goals and five assists in his 2020 campaign, this also marks the second time in his career that he has earned an All-League selection.

