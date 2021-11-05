New Mexico United’s Troy Lesesne to step down as head coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United Heach Coach and Technical Director Troy Lesesne will be leaving the club after three and a half years with the team. A press release from New Mexico United credited the club’s first head coach with many successes on and off the field.

“My three and half years of building this club from the ground up have been the most fulfilling of my career and I’m proud of the work we’ve done both on and off the field. Pete and I discussed returning for a 4th season and while there’s more I’d like to accomplish with the club, the time felt right for me personally and for the club to move in a different direction. I’m forever grateful to Pete and this community for entrusting me to lead this club and look forward to what the future holds for New Mexico United,” said Lesesne in the press release.

The announcement of his departure comes as voters overwhelmingly rejected a $50 million bond for a city-owned soccer stadium that would be a new home for United. Lesesne was with the team as United made an appearance in the 2019 and 2020 USL playoffs. He was also named 2020 USL Coach of the Year.