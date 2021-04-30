New Mexico United’s Sergio Rivas excited to represent NM once again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will kick off the 2021 Season Saturday at Rio Grande Valley at 6:30 pm. Coming off of a strong finish to their preseason schedule, United is excited to get regular-season action started. Local midfielder, Sergio Rivas, is finally playing professionally at home.

“For me, you know, it’s been 7 years since I have been here, well 6 years. So, it’s definitely something that’s exciting and that I am looking forward to, seeing the fans, you know I can’t wait,” said Rivas.

Rivas played high school soccer at Cibola on Albuquerque’s west side. He was named NM Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of The Year in 2014, before going on to play college ball at Seattle U. Being able to represent the state he calls home is an honor for Rivas. “You know, being able to represent the Cibola Cougars, New Mexico Rush, and my middle schools and all that it’s just a blessing because people recognize you, oh, I went to school with him. So, I am able to look back and be thankful for the opportunity that I have now,” said Rivas.

Rivas believes that coming to New Mexico United was the right step in his career, and not only because he gets to represent his home and play in front of one of the best fan bases in the country, but also because he believes that New Mexico can win.

“We are all hyped because it’s the most talent we have had on the team I think, and we are all excited to put it all together and to perform, but more than that the camaraderie is just unreal. I think it’s going to be a good year and I am super excited for it. I am super excited for this Saturday and to see how it turns out,” said Rivas.