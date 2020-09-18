New Mexico United’s regular season will finish on the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced on Thursday that the remainder of their regular season will now be played on the road. The team was supposed to close out their regular season schedule with three home games but the team sent out a press release and it said in part: “These moves are being made in an effort to comply with the New Mexico’s most recent health order, and to keep New Mexicans safe and healthy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

While this news is not what the players and coaches wanted to here, it didn’t come as too much of a surprise. “Since the very beginning of us coming back the messaging has been we are not going to play in New Mexico, let’s not try to, let’s just wrap our heads around that concept so we can narrow the scope of this thing and to what we are trying to do this weekend as a club. Having fans in Colorado Springs we will take that as well, that’s the next best thing,” said Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

New Mexico United plays Colorado Springs on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+.