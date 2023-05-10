ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — New Mexico United will have to wait until next time to try and advance beyond the round of 32 in the Lamar Hunt Open Cup. Austin FC ended New Mexico’s run with a 2-0 victory Wednesday night in Austin.

New Mexico, playing out of the USL, found themselves down early to their MLS opponent. Austin FC was on the board by the 24th minute when Rodney Redes headed in a goal off of a corner kick. The lead would grow to two before halftime.

Maximiliano Urruti scored in the 36th minute to give Austin a 2-0 advantage that they refused to let go. With the win, Austin advanced to the round of 16 in the Open Cup. Austin also picked up a much-needed win. They had won only two of the last 10 matches prior to Wednesday’s victory.

New Mexico will now turn its attention back to USL play as they prepare to take on Monterrey Bay FC Saturday.