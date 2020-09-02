New Mexico United’s Devon Sandoval, community partners give back to local charities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United’s forward and local Devon Sandoval is now trying to give back. So he, along with Starr Brothers Brewing, Stixon Labels & NM Plastics, and local artist Noe’ Barnett, have teamed up to give back to two local charities.

They came up with labels that can go on beer and water bottles, and soda cans, that say, “Day of The Dread.” 2,000 of these labels will be sold at Starr Brothers Brewery, with proceeds going to New Mexico Dream Center, which helps with child trafficking prevention, and Breaking The Silence New Mexico which helps with suicide prevention in teens and young adults.

“You know, for me, both of these charities hit home with what they are working with because I have a daughter and you know something this serious and then as far as Breaking The Silence like, depression and things like that are pretty normal. So, hopefully, we can raise some money and raise some awareness,” said Sandoval.

These labels are now available at Starr Brothers Brewery in Albuquerque.