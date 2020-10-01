New Mexico United wins regular-season finale 1-0 at Real Monarchs

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico United capped off their regular season schedule with a 1-nil victory over Real Monarchs SLC on Wednesday night. A goal in the 57th minute from Joris Ahlinvi would seal the victory for NM United.

New Mexico United’s regular-season record stands at 8-4-3, which keeps them in second place in the USL Group-C Standings. The team is only two points behind El Paso, and they have the potential to finish in first place. New Mexico United postponed their match with Rio Grande Valley last week and could have a chance to make that match up.

KRQE Sports will keep you updated on New Mexico United potential make-up match and everything United as they head into the 2020 USL Championship Playoffs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss