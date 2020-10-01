New Mexico United wins regular-season finale 1-0 at Real Monarchs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico United capped off their regular season schedule with a 1-nil victory over Real Monarchs SLC on Wednesday night. A goal in the 57th minute from Joris Ahlinvi would seal the victory for NM United.

New Mexico United’s regular-season record stands at 8-4-3, which keeps them in second place in the USL Group-C Standings. The team is only two points behind El Paso, and they have the potential to finish in first place. New Mexico United postponed their match with Rio Grande Valley last week and could have a chance to make that match up.

KRQE Sports will keep you updated on New Mexico United potential make-up match and everything United as they head into the 2020 USL Championship Playoffs.