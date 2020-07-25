New Mexico United wins Friday night, 2-1 over El Paso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is now 2-1-1 on the season, after a 2-1 victory over El Paso on Friday night. NM United got off to a great start as Chris Wehan scored in the 35th minute.

Devon Sandoval would follow that with a solid goal just before the end of the first half. New Mexico United would give up a goal in the second half, but they looked solid in all areas of their game in this match. They now move on to play at OKC Energy FC on Saturday, August 1, and that game will kick off at 6 p.m.