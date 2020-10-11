New Mexico United wins first playoff game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s on to round two for New Mexico United. New Mexico defeated San Antonio FC 1-0 Saturday night on the road.

It is the first playoff win in New Mexico United’s young history. The match was scoreless after regulation and needed extra time to decide a winner. Chris Wehan found the back of the net for New Mexico in the 101st minute.

New Mexico has logged over 12,000 miles, playing their entire season on the road because of COVID-19 state health guidelines at home. Now the stretch of road continues as New Mexico prepares to battle El Paso in round two.

El Paso Locomotive defeated Tulsa FC Saturday night. The match ended tied at two in regulation and required penalty kicks to decide a winner. El Paso won on penalty kicks 4-2.

