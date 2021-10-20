New Mexico United wins crucial match over San Antonio FC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United needed to deliver to help their playoff hopes. They beat San Antonio FC 4-2 at Isotopes Park on Wednesday night. Chris Wehan finished with two goals and was also in on the other two goals for the team.

With this victory, New Mexico United now holds an 11 win, nine losses, and a 10 draw record which keeps them in fourth place in the Mountain Division Standings. They have just two matches left for the year. They play at Rio Grande Valley next Saturday at 6:30 p.m.