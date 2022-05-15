ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is back in the win column, after taking out Charleston Battery 2-0 on Saturday on the road. This win marks the first in USL Play for the Black and Yellow since March 19th.

NM United got off to a great start in this match with Charleston, as Neco Brett hit a goal in the 5th minute of the 1st half. Chris Wehan would later make quick work in the 2nd half, as he scored a goal just 14 seconds into the half.

Now, 3-2-4 on the season NM United will move on to host Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday at 7pm.