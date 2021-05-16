New Mexico United wins 3-1 at home in front of excited fans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is now in the win column after they took out Austin Bold FC on Saturday night 3-1. This Saturday night game marked the first match at home for NM United in 574 days. The fans were electric and they supported this team the entire way through, as NM United improves their record to 1-1-1.

Cibola High School Grad and now United Midfielder, Sergio Rivas, scored the first goal at home this year for NM United and it also marked his first goal for NM United. The black and yellow would give up an early goal in the second half, but two more goals would find the net for NM United, as they got goals from Brian Brown in the 61st minute and another goal from Amando Moreno in the 66th minute.

New Mexico United’s next matchup will be on the road at Colorado Springs, that match will be Friday at 7 p.m.