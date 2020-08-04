New Mexico United unveils new home kits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United unveiled their new home kits for the season. The new-look features the classic black Meow Wolf tops with a Puma logo and yellow stripes on the side.

For now, the first home match is set for August 15 but fans will be able to wear it before then as the kits will be available at the United team store Saturday. The curbside shopping events start at 5:05 a.m. with a number of prizes up for grabs for the first ten people in line.

