ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United took a step towards a long and bright future Wednesday. The soccer club unveiled it’s new First Financial Training Center in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. New Mexico United believes the training center’s proximity to its practice field will be crucial in what the team is trying to accomplish.

“This building that you see here was built in about 60 days, from start to finish,” said New Mexico United owner Peter Trevisani. “Sixty days during COVID, but everybody came together and said let’s make it happen.” New Mexico United head coach Zach Prince is thrilled with the new addition. “It allows us to do everything that we want to do, right here 5 or 6 feet away from the field,” said Prince. “It’s so important that you guys understand how much that means to us and how much it helps us in our daily process and routine.”

On the field, New Mexico United is trying to maintain its position or move up the table in the USL Championship Western Division with six games to play. New Mexico is in fifth place. They are at Rio Grande Valley Saturday at 6:30 pm.