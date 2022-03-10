ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First New Mexico United gave us a look at their new road jerseys for the upcoming season. Now they’re unveiling what they’ll wear at home.
Team sponsor Meow Wolf covers the front of the jersey. Fans can purchase the team’s home and away jersey’s at the electric playhouse Friday night or at United’s home store and online this weekend. You can see the new home jerseys in action Sunday when United opens their season at The Lab against the Las Vegas Lights.