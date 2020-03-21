New Mexico United unveil 2020 home uniforms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United unveiled their 2020 home kits on social media Friday evening. The home uniforms still have the Meow Wolf logo across the chest, but they also have added some new touches, like the PUMA logo near the shoulder.

These uniforms will not be available until early May, and the United store is still closed at the moment. The team found out on Friday that their season opener has been pushed back once again, as the PCL is now saying the 2020 season won’t start until May 10.

