ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United kicked off its 2023 USLC campaign rather slowly. Following a win in the first match of the season, the team went on to lose three matches and draw another. Since then, United has yet to lose a match.

New Mexico’s last defeat (in league play) came on April 22, and over the last month, the black and yellow has outscored opponents 10-5. It has easily been the best stretch for the club this year, and it’s a credit to being locked in during preparation.

“Being diligent about approaching each game, what the gameplay is for that game, and executing really well. That’s why we’ve gotten wins,” said head coach Zach Prince. “I’m really proud [of] where we started to where we are right now.”

While the players said they never waivered during the early season’s struggles, the vibe in the locker room has picked up over the last month. There is a new level of confidence as guys are playing with more energy.

“Every time we play, we sort of know that we’re going to win going into the game. So much of being successful in this league over the course of the year is managing momentum.”

“We have a group who want to win, know how to win, and we’re at the level where we want to be at. We’re going to push on because we don’t want to go back. We want to keep going forward.”

The team now faces one of its biggest challenges yet, as NMU travels to defending champion San Antonio on Saturday. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will stream on ESPN+.