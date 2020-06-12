New Mexico United to unveil a new mural

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque's Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico has won the Greatest Gorra tournament and was named the fans' favorite baseball cap after advancing through the Copa del Diversion. The contest started on May 26 with all 92 Copa hats that featured on-field team identities that celebrate Hispanic/LatinX communities.

"We've kind of gotten used to winning with the Mariachis,"said Isotopes Director of Public Relations Kevin Collins in a press release. "But it says everything about how loyal our fans have been and just how passionate they are about the Mariachis brand. We take nothing for granted."