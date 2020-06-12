New Mexico United to unveil a new mural

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday New Mexico United will unveil a new mural downtown at Second and Coal. The original mural was done last November made up of black and white photos of the team and fans. The team says rain and snow took its toll on it and artist Noe Barnett has said it was only meant to be temporary. Now, he’s created a new mural there set to be unveiled Saturday at 10 a.m. It appears Barnett used spray paint this time, though it still showcases fans and includes the team’s saying Somos Unidos.
