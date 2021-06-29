New Mexico United to try and bounce back at Real Monarchs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United returns to the pitch Wednesday in what is their second straight short week and the second leg of three consecutive games on the road. New Mexico is coming off of a loss last weekend and playing Real Monarchs.

“Whenever you come off a loss, you want to get right back at it,” said Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “So, having a midweek match is something that everyone in the group is looking forward to get right back on the field. So, even though there is travel and even so there are three matches on the road in eight days you know we’re excited to get back out there.”

New Mexico United is 5-1 at the home of Real Monarchs, including a victory earlier this season. Real Monarchs is also a one-win team, but New Mexico expects a completely different game this time around. “There an MLS 2 team so the first time around we saw some good players, but we didn’t necessarily see a lot of MLS players dropping down,” said Lesesne. “Based on what I can tell from the 23 man roster, there are five players that I expect them to start that are from their first team. So, it’s almost a completely different game.”

At 4-2-3 New Mexico United is in fourth place in the USL Western Conference Mountain Division. The game is on Wednesday and starts at 8 p.m.