New Mexico United to sell tickets in different waves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You will soon be able to purchase tickets for New Mexico United‘s home opener, however, the process will be a little different. Now, tickets will be released in waves ahead of each game.

The first wave is for people who donated their 2020 season tickets to the Somos Unidos Foundation. These individuals will receive a phone call to set up a purchase.

The second wave is for those who rolled their season tickets from 2020 to 2022. Individuals in this wave will be able to have access to tickets using their email address on file.

The final wave is for the general public to access tickets online. “Each of those waves is capped because what we don’t want is wave one to come in and get all of those tickets and waves two and three don’t have access to them,” said David Carl with New Mexico United.

Tickets will be sold in pods of varying sizes and must be purchased at one time to prevent mixing pods. The tickets will be sold digitally this year. United asks fans to keep their masks on at all times during games unless eating or drinking.

New Mexico United will take on Austin Bold FC on May 15 for the team’s first regular-season home match. The team will play 16 matches on the road and 16 at home. For additional information on ticket purchasing visit newmexicoutd.com.