New Mexico United to play upcoming scheduled home match in El Paso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United and El Paso Locomotive FC announced on Thursday, August 27 that their scheduled September 5 home match will be played on the road. The match against El Paso will now be played at Southwest University Park and will have at 7:30 p.m. kick-off time.

This will be United’s third meet up with El Paso this season. The change in the schedule comes as United works to comply with New Mexico’s public health orders.

“While we are disappointed that we are unable to host this match in New Mexico, we will continue to do everything in our power to assist the governor in her efforts to keep New Mexicans safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said New Mexico United CEO and owner Peter Trevisani in a press release. “We are grateful to El Paso Locomotive for their flexibility and hospitality, and hope to bring three points back to New Mexico.”

All New Mexico United matches will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+.

