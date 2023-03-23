RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico officially has an opponent for the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The black and yellow will play host to another New Mexican team, NMSU UDA.

By playing in the USL Championship, United was granted a first-round bye in the tournament and waited for an opponent from a lesser league. NMSU UDA defeated Park City Red Wolves on Wednesday night and advanced for a second-round matchup against United.

The match will be played on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m., and New Mexico United will be the home team. Due to a scheduling conflict with the Isotopes, the match will be played at Rio Rancho High School. Tickets are currently on sale.