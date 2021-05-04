New Mexico United to host watch party in Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is hosting a watch party in Civic Plaza. The soccer team will still maintain the “pod” system currently in place.

Tickets will be sold in pods, ranging in size from one to six, with an overall capacity of 50 percent. One hundred thirty pods of six went on sale Tuesday morning. People will be able to gather in Civic Plaza on Saturday to watch New Mexico United against El Paso.

Twenty more pods will be available for those who walk up and want to watch and will cost whatever fans want to donate to the Somos Unidos Foundation. The latest health order reduces social distancing requirements from 6’ to 3’. Next week, New Mexico United will host Austin at home with higher capacity now that Bernalillo County is in the green.