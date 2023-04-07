NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United officially has an opponent for the third round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The Black and Yellow will host USL Championship rival Phoenix Rising.

The date and venue for New Mexico and Phoenix has yet to be determined, but the match will be played sometime between April 25-27. United advanced to the third round of the tournament with a 6-0 win over NMSU UDA on Tuesday night at Rio Rancho High School.

“We want to play the best. We want to challenge ourselves against the best,” said head coach Zach Prince. “It can be a great weekend in Albuquerque, having two home games right there. That would be a really fun week.”

New Mexico United is already scheduled to play Saturday, April 29, at Isotopes Park against Orange County. The club is scheduled to resume USLC play on Saturday against Monterey Bay.