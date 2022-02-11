ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday the United States Soccer Federation announced the schedule for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. New Mexico United is among the list of host clubs, and will be hosting an open match for the first time in franchise history.

United will be hosting a second round match, and will be playing the winner of a first round match between the Las Vegas Legends (NPSL) and Park City Red Wolves (USL League 2). The match will take place April 5-7. Head coach Zach Prince said he always used to look forward to the tournament as a player, and is excited to be a part of it as a coach

“You have a chance to go and compete against the best in North America in the MLS,” said Prince. “Saying that, you legitimately have a chance to go win and win the tournament. While that task is difficult, the only thing standing in front of it is us.”

In 2019, New Mexico United advanced all the way to the quarterfinals of the tournament after wins of USL teams Phoenix Rising and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, and MLS clubs Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas. New Mexico fell to tournament finalist Minnesota United.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is the oldest national soccer tournament in the country. It is a knockout style tournament featuring teams from armature, semi-pro and professional. In 2021, a record 103 teams appeared in the tournament.