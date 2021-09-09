New Mexico United to hold soccer referee recruiting event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is helping to fill a shortage of referees in the state. Next Tuesday, people can sign up for soccer referee training courses at the United team shop. Any person that registers for courses will receive a United flag and after training is complete, new referees get two free tickets for a United match.

“There are so many incredible youth and adult soccer programs across New Mexico, but in order for our kids and communities to keep playing the beautiful game, they need refs,” said New Mexico United Owner/President Peter Trevisani in a news release. “Refereeing is a great way to stay active and make sure that soccer continues to grow across our state.”

The state referee committee approached New Mexico United about the referee shortage saying they’re down about 500 referees. Mike Edwards the chair of the committee says many United fans would make the perfect refs.

“It’s difficult to attract people to come in and officiate and really, you’d like to cast your net among, in our case, the soccer community because your best idea is to have somebody who does recognize the game, does understand the game,” said Edwards.