ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With their playoff hopes fading, New Mexico United suffered another setback Wednesday, falling 2-1 to Oakland Roots SC. The home loss for United took away an opportunity to add points in the standings to help them get out of the 10th position on the Western Conference table.
Oakland scored two unanswered goals in the match before United even got on the board. Anuar Peleaz gave Oakland the lead in the 42nd minute after he found the net. The 1-0 lead lasted the rest of the first half as Oakland would go into the break with the lead.
In the 52nd minute of the match, Trayvone Reid made it a 2-0 advantage for Oakland. United would not get on the scoreboard until stoppage time when Sergio Rivas broke through. “They outplayed us and it shouldn’t happen,” said United head coach Eric Quill. “We got to figure out why. We got to change that because we’re too good. We got too many good footballers, too many good players here to not impose our will in a game.” United will return to the pitch on Saturday to host FC Tulsa.