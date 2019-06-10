New Mexico United suffers first home defeat

It was bound to happen. New Mexico United suffered it’s first home defeat Saturday night at the hands of Sacramento Republic FC. The United had a hard time finding any kind of rhythm.

They had their chances. Leading scorer Kevaughn Frater got away for an attempt in the first half. Sacramento’s goalie fell down trying to respond and the ball went wide right. It looked like a sure goal.

The scoring would start by way of a penalty kick after the United’s Jason Schmidt was called for an infraction. Cameron Iwasa converted for Sacramento and no one realized at the time that the 1-nil advantage would be all the visitors needed.

New Mexico United must now forget about the loss and set their sights on the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup where they will face the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer next. The game is in Denver Wednesday at 7 p.m.