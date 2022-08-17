ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-New Mexico United suffered their second straight home loss Wednesday in a 2-0 setback to Memphis 901 FC. Despite having a fan base considered one of the best in the USL, New Mexico has had more success winning on the road this season where they have collected 7 victories. At home New Mexico has 3 wins, 4 losses and 5 ties. The latest loss came in a hard fought game that was very close statistically. It was a really tight game,” said NM United head coach Zach Prince. “It could have gone either way.”

New Mexico started strong, but it was Luiz Fernando who put the first point on the board in the 37th minute for Memphis. The game was 1-0 at the break and remained that way until stoppage time in the second half. Phillip Goodrum got behind New Mexico defenders in a breakaway and found the back of the net to dash any hopes New Mexico had of squaring the game. “I told the group we can dictate the ending of these last nine games,” said Prince. “We get to dictate that and our story is not written. We get to write that story and that’s going to come with us staying together.”

New Mexico now has 10 wins, 6 losses and 9 ties and have dropped from fourth to fifth in the USL Western Conference. At 16 wins, 5 losses and 3 ties, Memphis is second in the USL Eastern Conference. New Mexico will host Monterrey Bay FC Saturday.