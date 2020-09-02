New Mexico United staff member tests positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the New Mexico United staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a news release from the team Wednesday, the person who tested positive had no contact with the training staff, players, or team travel and matches will not be affected. They also say anyone who has or had contact with the person will be immediately tested for coronavirus and have been instructed to remain under quarantine, pending the results of those tests.

The person who tested positive has exhibited no COVID-19 symptoms. The team says no player, technical staff, or ‘covered person’ has tested positive for COVID-19 at any point since the start of the season.

The team also says out of an abundance of caution, New Mexico United’s previously-scheduled “Art & Sport Night” will be rescheduled for a later date.

